Gladys Addie Hill Thurman, 80, of Decatur passed away Friday night, Feb. 19, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Knoxville to the late Harley Hill Sr. and Addie Howell Hill and was a longtime resident of Meigs County. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Preston (John) Thurman on Dec. 26, 2001. Also preceding her in death are two sisters, Margaret Thurman and Willie Simmons; and four brothers, Glenn Hill, Jim Simmons, Clay Hill and Fred Simmons. Gladys was formerly employed with Shaw Industries and Life Care of Athens. She had a great love for her children, grandchildren, her dog, Jake, and also her cat. She was an avid reader and was a huge fan of Elvis Presley. She is survived by her loving family: three daughters, Debbie Rymer and husband, James, Lynn Webb and husband, Raymond, and Charlotte Vandergriff and husband, Robert; one son, Terry Thurman and wife, Rhonda; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at St. Mary Methodist Cemetery in Madisonville with Brother Joe Davis officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Terry Thurman, Dakota Thurman, Ralph Trent, Joe Broyles, Bobby Vandergriff and Marcus Jolley. The family will receive friends at Ziegler Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are unable to attend the visitation or graveside service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Gladys Addie Hill Thurman.
