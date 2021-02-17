Mike Moore, 65, of Athens died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Life Care Center of Athens. Born on Aug. 7, 1955, Mike was the son of the late Joe and Melba Bollan Moore. Mike attended Spring City High School. He was a farmer and enjoyed fishing. Mike was a fan of NASCAR. He was of the Baptist faith. Mike was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Jear Moore. Survivors include his children, Billy (Angie) Moore, Jamie Shell, and Dekota Moore, all of Decatur; sisters, Linda Lunsford of Etowah, Barbara “Bobbie” Martin of Athens, and Tamera Miller of Cleveland; and five grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Vaughn Funeral Home with the Rev. Frankie Roberts officiating. Interment will be in Friendship Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks will be required. Vaughn Funeral Home of Spring City is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.vaughn-funeral-home.com to share memories and condolences with the family of Mike Moore.
