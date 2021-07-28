Bailey Duane Witt passed away suddenly on July 24, 2021. He leaves behind his parents, Maggie Witt and Tim Witt; his sister, Kirby and Dave Degoma; their children, Aiden, Declan, and Aurelia Degoma; brothers, Nick Witt, and David (Quinton) and Zoe Witt and their daughter, Maggie; grandmother, Patricia Fitzgerald; and his brother from another mother, Anthony Davis. He will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and by his beloved dog, Max. He was a graduate of McMinn County High School and Hiwassee College, both with the help of his many friends in Upward Bound. He was also a member of the Boy Scouts for many years. He was a fierce competitor with the McMinn County Highlander Rugby Club, but was also a key member of the Etowah Community Center Zumba crew. His heart was big, his reach was unbounded and he will forever be missed by so very many. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the McMinn County Highlander Rugby Club’s Bailey Witt Memorial Scholarship Fund or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. The family will receive friends at Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29. Share a memory of Bailey and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
