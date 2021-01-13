Robert E. “Gene” Perry, 90, of Etowah passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Bradley Health Care in Cleveland following a lengthy illness. A native of Sonoraville, Ga., he lived in Etowah most of his life. Gene was retired from the L&N Railroad and from the U.S. Postal Service, where he worked for many years as a rural letter carrier. He was a veteran, having served in the National Guard. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Clay “H.C.” Perry and Pauline Perry. He was an avid flea market and yard sale trader. Gene was a longtime member and leader of Coghill Baptist Church. A deacon and trustee of the church, he had served as a Sunday school teacher, church clerk, and had been the treasurer for many years. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Perry; son, Alan Perry; brother-in-law, Glenn Trusley; friend and caregiver, Sean Sisson; and a beloved grand-puppy, Annabelle, who never failed to make him smile. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, at Green Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Hatcher officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.