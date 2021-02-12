Brenda K. Pressley, 64, of Sweetwater passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Sweetwater Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Detroit, Mich., a daughter of the late Roy and Hazel Pressley. She was of the Christian faith and enjoyed life to its fullest and worked many hours on her family’s ancestry. Brenda was very talented at needle point and crocheting and created many beautiful keepsakes. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Lassiter. Brenda leaves behind to cherish her memory her brother and best friend, Ron Pressley; and several cousins, other extended family members and a host of special friends. In honor of the families wishes, there will be no public service at this time. You can, however, share a memory of Brenda and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist to assist her family with these arrangements.
