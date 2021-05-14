Shirley Mae Parris Jones Neil passed away peacefully at her home on May 10, 2021, at the age of 75. Shirley Neil was born in Etowah on April 26, 1946. She was a longtime employee of Johns Manville in Etowah. Shirley was also a devoted member of her beloved church, Mt. Olive A.M.E. Zion Church in Etowah. She served in several auxiliaries of the church, Usher Board, Kitchen Committee, and Missionary President. Shirley loved SPORTS, especially when her grandchildren or great-grandchildren were participating. Shirley enjoyed being active and on the go. She never met a stranger. She was a great cook and enjoyed spending time with her family. Shirley is predeceased by her parents, Martin A. Parris, Constance Barnell Brembery Parris, and Estiver Jackson; spouses, Jack Eddie Jones and Samuel R. Neil Sr.; and siblings, Calvin Tracy Parris, Martin L. “Marty” Parris, Ella Louise “Lucy” Parris McCleary, Rose Mary Hammonds, Bucky L. Jackson, and Gary Jackson. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her two daughters, Bridget Jones and Erica Long; son, Samuel Neil Jr.; five grandchildren, Ashlyn (Dustin) Ruebush, Tremaine (Beth Anne) Hammons Sr., Cristian Hammons, Jackson Long, and Jeremiah Long; four great-grandchildren, Jayden Ruebush, Tremaine “TJ” Hammons Jr., Nora Blaine Huskey, and Braxton Ruebush; three sisters, Beverly Henry, Sandra Elrod, and Deborah Mayfield; two brothers, Roland Parris and Frederick Parris; special friends, Jeremy Long, Camellia Holmes, Frances Pierce, Nancy Upson, Judith Williams, and Michael McClure; and special caregivers, Savannah Baker (Family and Faith Home Care) and Carrie Wetzel, RN with Adoration Hospice of Sweetwater. A celebration of life service will be on Saturday, May 15, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Benjamin Jackson Jr. and the Rev. Joe W. Moore officiating at M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home. Interment will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens in Athens. In compliance with COVID-19, there will be a walk-through visitation at the funeral home from noon until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Shirley loved beautiful flowers. Those gestures of kindness are so appreciated. However, you may consider donations to her beloved church, Mt. Olive A.M.E. Zion Church, P.O. Box 383, Etowah, TN 37331 Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
