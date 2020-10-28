Stephany Nicole Kuhlman, 23, of Athens passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Stephany was a native of Wayne, Mich., and a resident of McMinn County. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Midge Keen Kuhlman. Survivors include parents, Howard and Tammy Lickliter Kuhlman of Niota; daughters, Lily Phillips and Ivy Hale; brothers, Jonathon Kuhlman of Westland, Mich., and David Kuhlman of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; sister, Brandy Stone of Franklin; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Frances Wittenmyer; paternal grandfather, Edward Kuhlman; and uncle, Frank Kuhlman. The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Ziegler Funeral Home. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Stephany Nicole Kuhlman.
