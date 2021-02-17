Robert Joseph Hutsell, 85, of Athens went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. He was a member of Athens Church of Christ in Athens. He was a lifelong resident of McMinn County. He was an incredible and very talented brick mason and took such pride in his work. “Bob” was an amazing golfer and was a member of White Oaks Golf Course. Some of his hobbies included antiquing, bowling, fishing and golfing. He enjoyed numerous family campouts and family get-togethers. He served proudly in the Tennessee Army National Guard. He was a member of the American Legion. He will be remembered fondly for his love for the Lord, his wonderful sense of humor, his words of wisdom, and him always being mindful of those less fortunate. He was preceded in death by his father, William Crippen Hutsell Sr.; mother, Willie Mae Snyder Hutsell; sister, Mary Ruth Hutsell; and brothers, Max Everett Hutsell (Sylvia) and W.C. Hutsell Jr. (June). He will be missed greatly by his sisters, Nellie Hutsell Kyker-Sliger of Niota, and Martha Carolyn Hutsell Pemberton,of Nashville, and brother, Charles David Hutsell (Shirley) of Brentwood. He is survived by his wife, Betty Lou Womac Hutsell; his children, Robert Stephen Hutsell (Sherry) of Athens, Mary Diane Townsend (Johnny) of Gatlinburg, and Patricia Caroline Butler (Jack) of Gatlinburg; and his grandchildren, Jason Ray Townsend (Misty) of Kodak, Stephanie Lynne Hutsell Turner (Wally) of Athens, Mary Leanne Townsend David (Reed) of Gypsum, Colo., Amanda Caroline Butler of Gatlinburg, and Christopher Evan Butler (Jourdan) of Norfolk, Va. He has 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and numerous friends. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no formal receiving of friends, but viewing hours will be noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Sewee Church of God in Niota. The family requests that you wear masks and socially distance. The graveside services will follow at the Sewee Church of God Cemetery in Niota with Mark Littleton officiating. Active pallbearers will be Wally Turner, Logan Turner, Evan Butler, Eddie Kyker, Jeff Price, and Barry Toomey. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Hutsell, Charles D. Hutsell, Johnny Townsend, Jack Butler Jr., Jason Townsend, Landon Turner, Billy Pemberton, Monty Hutsell, Chris Hutsell, Chuck Hutsell, Max “Chip” Hutsell, Mike Hutsell, and David Hutsell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Athens Church of Christ of Athens or Sewee Church of God of Niota. Online condolences may be made at www.laycock-hobbs.com/Robert-Hutsell Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
