Ralph Jones, 92, of Etowah went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. He was a member of First Church of God of East Etowah. He was a longtime and well-known livestock dealer. Ralph was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Jones; parents, Mote and Mamie Jones; brother, Clarence Jones; and three sisters, Blanche Jones, Geneva Daugherty, and Pearl Miller. He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Lois Jones, Billy and Jenny Jones, and Dale and Nancy Jones; grandchildren, Austin Jones and wife, Alexandria, and Macaila Jones; step-grandchildren, Heather Kerns and husband, Brandon, and Anthony Watson and family; step-great-grandchild, Hunter Kerns; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Mars Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Doyle Lloyd officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.