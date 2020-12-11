Jerry Claude Powell, 76, of Calhoun passed away peaceably at home with his children by his side on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Jerry was a resident of Calhoun for over 50 years and retired from Bowater Southern. His greatest accomplishments in his life was sharing his faith in the Lord along with being a Papaw to his grandchildren. He was born in Blairsville, Ga. to the late Hubert and Grapelle Plott Powell. He was preceded in death by his wife of 21 years, Linda Sue Thomas Powell; along with several brothers and sisters. Survivors include daughters, Lisa Campbell and husband, Mick, of Sweetwater, and Kristie Brock and husband, James, of Riceville; son, David Powell of Cleveland; grandchildren, Eric Brock, Ashlynn Campbell and Madelyn Powell; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Hayes and husband, Tommy, of Cleveland, and Sandra Gebrig and husband, Bill, of Florida; and brothers, Ray Powell and wife, Estelle, of Riceville, and Tony Powell of Riceville. A special thank you to the wonderful care given by Hospice of Chattanooga, along with Brandi Hodsden, Mary Johnston and Charmaine Davis. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, at Calhoun Cemetery with Chaplain Joe Kemper with Hospice of Chattanooga officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Jerry Claude Powell.
