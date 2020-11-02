Addicyn Grace Medley, 7, of Birchwood passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Addicyn, a full of life precious little girl, brought joy to every person she met. She was a shining light to her family and friends. Addi Grace, as she was known, was her brother’s very best friend. A loving daughter and granddaughter, Addicyn cherished spending time with her family. She adored shopping with her Mommy, and riding with her Daddy in his big truck. She was a second grade student at Meigs South Elementary School, where she was an honor student and had recently joined the basketball team. Addicyn was very artistic for her age, she loved drawing and coloring. Her favorite colors were mint and purple. She loved the outdoors, riding her bike, swinging, camping, and going to the lake. She loved all animals, especially her kitties, Sammy and Baby Kitty, and doggies, Maggie and Whiskey. She was preceded in death by her great-granddad, Louie Robins. She is survived by her loving parents, Josh and Lindsey Medley; brother and best friend, Kaleb Medley; maternal grandparents, Keith and Cindy Work of Benton; paternal grandparents, Denna and Claude Whitener; great-grandparents, Jerry and Linda Fleming of Etowah, and Linda Robinson of Chattanooga; uncles, Austin Work of Benton, and Jake Darnell of Benton; aunts, Savannah Work of Bradenton, Fla., Annalee Neely and husband, Jason, of Cleveland, and Jessica Galyon and husband, Glenn, of Kingston; and numerous cousins and several friends. The family will receive friends from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Ralph Buckner Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be conducted at a later date. Send a message of comfort and sign the Medley family guest book at www.ralphbucker.com Ralph Buckner Funeral Home of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.