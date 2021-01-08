Janice Murphy, 71, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. She was a retired RN who worked at several hospitals and nursing homes in the area. She loved being outdoors, taking care of plants and flowers, and she also enjoyed fishing. Janice loved her family and particularly, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, James D. and Jessie Everett; brother, James A. Everett; and sister, Evelyn Sue Everett. She is survived by husband, Billy Murphy of Etowah; daughter and son-in-law, Amber “Floyd” Hughes of Tellico Plains; sister, Jonnie (Ron) Farr of Ten Mile; grandchildren, J.J. Hughes of Sweetwater, and Nathan and Heidi Hughes of Maryville; great-grandchildren, Zayvien Gary of Sweetwater, and Jonathan, Madelyn, and Abby Hughes of Maryville; aunt, Eva Joyce Smith of Vonore; and cousin (life brother), Joe Lingerfelt of Knoxville. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, at Serenity Funeral Home. Graveside services and entombment will follow at 1 p.m Saturday at McMinn Memory Gardens with Pastor Scott Cardin officiating. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
