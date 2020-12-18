Richard “Rick” Paul
Walter Henry, 62, of Athens passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at his residence. Rick was a native of Riceville and a longtime resident of McMinn County. He was a son of the late Joseph “Joe” Franklin Henry and Norma Jean Kragovich Henry. Rick had formerly served as manager with Lowe’s and Kmart Department Store. Survivors include sister, Jean Ann Toomey and husband, Hoby, of Riceville; brother, Patrick Henry and wife, Jeannette, of Spring Hill, Fla.; nieces, Brittany Cassavant and husband, Chaiyim, of Athens, and Jordyn Slack and husband, Derek, of Riceville; great-nieces and great-nephews, Nolan, Ileigh, Jadyn, Baylor and Parker; and former wife, Jewel Henry of Athens. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Richard “Rick” Paul Walter Henry.
