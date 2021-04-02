Wallace Dean Erwin, 79, of Calhoun entered into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Sarah Crisp Erwin; brothers, Ramond Melton Erwin, John B. Erwin Jr., Pete Erwin, Marshall Erwin, and Doug Erwin; and his sisters, Ruby Woodcock, Margaret Monroe, Zella Ziegler, Betty Erwin, Dot McGullion, and Edna Vaughn. Dean leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 40 years, Alma Denise Cook Erwin; daughters, Jennifer Kazy and husband, Jeremy, and Shelia Erwin; extra children, Teresa (Dan) Dempsey, Wanda (Benny) Erwin, and Jimmy (Dennise) Erwin; grandchildren, HaLee Kazy, Bryson Kazy, Sarah Grace Erwin, Alexis Kazy, Kinzer Kazy, Keegan Kazy, and Micheal McDonald; grandchildren by love, Tylor Skidmore, Kasey Skidmore, Billie Perry, and Brystal Morrow; a brother, Merritt Kimsey Erwin and wife, Barbara; as well as a host of family and friends. Dean volunteered to serve our country and reported to the Navy the day after graduating from Calhoun High School. After the Navy, Dean worked for Southern/Norfolk Southern railway for 34-plus years. He was the most competitive in all sports. Dean received the 110% Award at his alumni basketball game, the Olympic bronze medal in bowling on the CVA60 Saratoga, as well as an outstanding boxing record with only one defeat; as well as winning the World Series in the Senior Olympics slow-pitch softball, and two holes-in-one in golf. A memorial service will be held at Good Hope Baptist Church in Decatur on Friday, April 2, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bill Pearman officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Blevins Chapel Cemetery, c/o Connie Redman, 3921 Meredith Road, Knoxville, TN 37921. Share a personal memory of Wallace or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Cleveland is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
