Laverne Elrod Patterson, 88, of Athens went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 8, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was a lifelong resident of McMinn County and was the daughter of the late Fred and Bertha Torbett Elrod. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack H. Patterson; and a great-grandson, Hayes Matthew Dodson. Laverne was a member of Eastanallee Baptist Church and was a former employee of The Daily Post-Athenian, Graves Buttram Lumber Company, Babb Lumber Co. and Johnson’s Home Furnishings. She served as a volunteer for CONTACT, Meals on Wheels, the Stephen Ministry, and the Tri-County Center. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Anne and Casey Smith of Athens; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jim and Kim Patterson of Etowah, and Rusty and Myra Patterson of Athens; nine grandchildren, Amber (Josh) Moore of Etowah, Jenna (Ethan) Moses of Athens, Maggie (Matt) Dodson, and Molly Patterson of Ennis, Mont., Ben, Eli, and Dustin Partain of Athens, and Alex and Israel Smith of Cleveland; four great-grandchildren, Ryne and Jayven Moore, Blythe Dodson, and Saul Moses; one brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Peggy Elrod of Englewood; two special friends, Alice Rigney of Ringgold, Ga., and Sarah Tucker of Cleveland; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 9, at McMinn Memory Gardens with the Rev. David Graybeal officiating. Pallbearers will be Casey Smith, Jim and Rusty Patterson, Jeff Elrod, Ethan Moses and Josh Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim and Joe McNealy, Mike Murphy, and Matt Dodson. The family suggests memorials be made to the Eastanallee Baptist Church Building Fund, 482 County Road 725, Riceville, TN 37370. Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Laverne Elrod Patterson.
