Samuel “Sammy” Ross Sneed, 41, of Riceville passed away suddenly on Jan. 19, 2021, at his home. A native of Athens and a lifelong resident of McMinn County, he collected Hot Wheels, was an avid gamer and movie lover, and loved his five pit bull dogs. He was the son of the late Sam and Bernice Sneed. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Presto and Pauline Sneed, and Bill and Thelma Roderick; aunt, Jill Roderick “Nanny”; and adopted mom, Catherine Martin. Sammy leaves behind to cherish his memory his fiancée, Teresa Presley; eight children, Savannah, Michael, Stevie, Divonna, Chris, Tessa, Baily and Jackson; brother, Alex Roach; sister, Angel Givens; special cousin, Tyler Roderick (Amber); six nieces and nephews, Brittany, Mindy, Laura, Bubba, Lucas “Leon Jr.” and Nicole; nine great-nieces and nephews, Dallas, Abby, Chole, Brantley, Alayna, Olivia, Noah, Cuz “Lil Man Rocky” and Aaleyah; and special friends, Adam and Shelia Witt. Sammy’s wishes were to be cremated and brought home for his final resting place. There will be no formal services at this time. The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Share a memory and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.