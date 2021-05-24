John Edward Ghorley, 87, of Niota passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Life Care Center of Athens. John was a native of Gastonia, N.C., and a longtime resident of McMinn County. He was a son of the late Lawrence and Mary Edna McMillian Ghorley. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Imogene R. Goins Ghorley; and seven brothers and sisters. John was retired from Pioneer Furniture and was an avid farmer and gardener. John is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Candie and Dr. Casey Hewgley of Spring City; a son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Turrah Ghorley of Sweetwater; four grandchildren, Mike Ghorley, Shane (Jamie) Ghorley, Preston (Hannah) Hewgley, and Cason (Katelyn) Hewgley; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Edna Carolyn Allison of Kentucky; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at noon on Wednesday, May 26, at McMinn Memory Gardens. If you are unable to attend the services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of John Edward Ghorley.
