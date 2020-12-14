Dorothy Mae McElhaney Henry, 84, of Athens went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 11, 2020, at her earthly residence. Dorothy was born in Dayton to the late Gus and Hattie Golden McElhaney. She was preceded in death by a sister, Alma McElhaney Kile; and two brothers, John Henry McElhaney and Joseph McElhaney. Dorothy truly loved the Lord. She was blessed with the talent to sing and often used her voice to sing praises to the Lord. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed the art of cake decorating. Dorothy was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Raymond E. Henry of Athens; three daughters, Dot Henry of Athens, Donna Henry Joyner and husband, Ken, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Lisa Henry and Mark Smith of Temecula, Calif.; six sons, Calvin R. Henry and wife, Wanda, of Athens, Rex Henry and wife, Kathy, of Chattanooga, Michael Henry of Athens, Jerry Henry of Athens, Danny Henry of Ooltewah, and Frankie “Bo” Henry and Tammy Stanford of Charleston; 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Mark McElhaney and wife, Shirley, of Riceville, and Arthur McElhaney and wife, Aileen, of Cleveland; one sister, Elizabeth “Betsy” Custer of Elkhart, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the family will have a private gathering for the immediate family on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Riceville. Graveside services will follow in the Oak Grove cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Lewis officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Dorothy Mae McElhaney Henry.
