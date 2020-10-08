Ethel (Squeak) Bates, 86, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at Starr Regional Health and Rehab Center. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 in Witt Cemetery with Rev. Johnny Townsend officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday prior to the service at Towee Baptist Church.
