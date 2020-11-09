Steven Douglas Davis, 57, of Athens went to be with his Lord on Nov. 4, 2020. He was born on Aug. 23, 1963 in Toledo, Ohio. He was a member of the Watson’s Chapel Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Feyd Davis; mother, Helen R. Brown; stepfather, John F. Brown; one sister, Gina Davis; and one brother, Gregory Davis. Steven leaves behind to cherish his memory one daughter, Emily Poteet (Jeremy Mulkey); three sons, Jeff Steven Davis (Carol Crain), Grant Davis (Emily French) and Caleb Davis; two grandchildren, Kynnadee Poteet and Reagan Poteet; one sister, Lisa Davis-Ward; one niece, Tiffiny Crain (Jonathan); one nephew, Trent Ward (Ashley) of Cape Coral, Fla.; great-nieces and nephews, Kanen Miller, Leah Ward, Korbin Henderson, Colt Henderson, Callie Crain, Joycelyn Crain and Jaylee Crain; aunts, Alma R. Lane, June R. Whitfield, Betty R. Turner (Jim), Ann Russell (Johnny) and Mary Bassham (Kenneth), all of Athens, Ala.; and special friends, Sonya Hill, Mark Lamb and Keith McMinn. A celebration of life service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Companion Funeral Home to assist with his funeral expenses. Share a memory of Steven and /or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
