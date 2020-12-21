Martha Amelia Bernice (Raper) Ingram, 88, passed away Saturday at her home in Englewood. She was a retired deli manager for Alfred’s IGA in Etowah. She was a great cook and homemaker, particularly enjoyed cleaning her house and having her family around her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, James Walter Ingram; parents; Grover and Mamie Raper; brother; Harrison Raper; and sisters, Mary Ruth Derrick, Louise Williams, Minnie Fridley. Survived by children, Larry and Kathy Ingram of Nolensville, Allen and Sara Ingram of Madisonvile, Lynn And Cheryl Ingram of Englewood, and Pam and Adam Montgomery of Etowah; sister, Averal Hicks of Madisonville; sisters-in-law, Emma Lee Derrick (Walter’s sister) of Englewood, Aileen Ingram of Etowah, Georgia Ingram of Etowah, and Geraldine Ingram of Athens; eight grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Pallbearers will be Chad Ingram, Derek Ingram, Adam Hafley, Clayton Ingram, Cody Bishop and Logan Bishop. Honorary pallbearer is Bo Ingram. In lieu of flowers, donations will be greatly appreciated to the Englewood Rural Fire Department, P.O. Box 126, Englewood, TN 37329. A special thanks to the caretakers, Donna Schmidt, Elise Howell, Jessica King, Patsy Versage; Hospice of Chattanooga; and a special nurse, Charlie Lee, with that organization. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, Dec. 23, from noon until 1 p.m. in the chapel of Serenity Funeral Home, then proceed to McMinn Memory Gardens for a 1:30 p.m. graveside service with the Rev. Allen Watson officiating. Entombment will immediately follow. Due to the national COVID-19 pandemic, the wearing of masks and social distancing is required. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
