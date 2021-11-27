Jane Jang deBlonk, 91, of Athens passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Starr Regional Health and Rehab in Etowah. She was a native of Chungnam, South Korea, and a longtime resident of McMinn County and was the daughter of the late Sin Yi and Bok Ye Kim Jang. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter A. deBlonk. She is survived by daughter, Diane White; three sons, Carl, Tai, and Peter deBlonk; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service was conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, at McMinn Memory Gardens. The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Ziegler Funeral Home prior to the graveside. Sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Jane Jang deBlonk.
