George “Kelley” Strickland, 101, of Athens passed away Thursday morning, March 4, 2021, at his residence. He was a native of McMinn County, was a longtime resident of Nashville, and was a son of the late George Washington and Edith Gertrude Underdown Strickland. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Polly Walters Strickland; and two brothers, Hoover and Wayne Strickland. He was a member of 1st United Methodist Church in Columbia. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a self-employed CPA for 40 years in Columbia until his retirement. He is survived by nieces, Faye Choat of Athens, Mary White of Columbia, Betty Jo Bookout of Visalia, Calif., and Sandra Strickland of Nashville; and a host of friends and other relatives. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Dunn officiating. Entombment will follow in the McMinn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Russell Cooper, Kevin Choat, Ken Lovett, Mike White and Stephen Brown. If you are unable to attend this service or visitation, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of George “Kelley” Strickland.
