Lura Lee Leatherwood, 80 years old, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, surrounded by family at her home. Lura had so many special friends and family who let her know daily she was loved and cared for, including Diane Russell, Steve and Judy Smith, Sue Raper, Gail Rogers, Beverly Kilby, “special nurse” Charlie Lee and so many more. Lura was born in Athens on April 5, 1940. She married Tommy Leatherwood on Oct. 9, 1955, and they shared 65 glorious years together with their children, Larry and Teresa. Lura was an avid cook and homemaker with the gift of serving others. She loved the Lord and was a member of North Etowah Baptist Church. She retired from Tennessee Wesleyan College as the bookstore manager. She was preceded in death by parents, Cruiser and Myrtle Smith; father and mother-in-law, Claude and Lucille Leatherwood; son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Cheryl Leatherwood; and siblings, Houston Smith and Sharon Duggan. She is survived by her husband, Tommy Leatherwood; her daughter, Teresa (Randy) Kirkland; siblings, JoElla Curtis, Nadine Wilson, and Vicky Standridge; grandchildren, Leah (David) Witenbarger and Levi (Cindy) Leatherwood; great-grandchildren, Angel Leatherwood, and Iris and Selah Witenbarger; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at McMinn Memory Gardens on Thursday, April 1, at 11 a.m. to honor her memory. The Rev. Herman Jordan will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and/or Gideons International. Services arranged by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Etowah.
