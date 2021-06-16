Eric Steven Rolen, 35, of Decatur left the loving arms of his earthly family and went into the loving arms of his heavenly family on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Eric loved to laugh and have fun with his friends and family, and if you knew him, he was always finding ways to make you laugh. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Luther and Anna Mae Rolen-Mayfield, and Walter and Mary Alice Daniels; step-grandfather, J.D. Mayfield; three aunts, Wanda Mayfield, Cathy Turner, and Pearl Daniels; and three uncles, Randal Rolen, Lonnie Renfro, and Buddy Harrison. He is survived by his loving parents, Gary and Darlene Rolen; big sister, Kimberly Rolen; three aunts, Juanita Branham, Frances Harrison, and Shirley Renfro; two uncles, Eugene Daniels and Sammy Branham; many cousins who he loved dearly; best friend, Dekota Moore; and very special, loving, and constant companion, Bella, his dog. In lieu of flowers, please make your donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The family sincerely asks you share your memories or comments at the celebration of life service and/or on the Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services website. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 15, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services with the Rev. David Thompson, the Rev. Curtis Walden, and the Rev. Richard Tallent officiating. Pallbearers included Chris Moore, Dennis Womack, Greg Branham, Dekota Moore, David Moore, Jordan Rolen, and honorary pallbearer Bill Ellis. Interment was held on Wednesday, June 16, at 11 a.m. in the Community Baptist Church Cemetery in Niota. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services was honored to serve the Rolen family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences and memories.
