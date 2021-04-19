Joel Daniel Vickers passed away at home on April 6, 2021. He was 76 years old. Dan was a beacon of such positive energy and an example of how we should approach life with fairness and an uplifted attitude. Although he will be missed every day, he left a footprint for us to follow as we approach each new day. Dan was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Daniel. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diane Stallard Vickers; daughter-in-law, Kristin; and three grandsons, Connor, Ryan and Ian. Although he had been ill for some time, his smile was an ever-present welcome for us all. Dan will be missed by our family, community, and by his canine neighbors, for whom he kept dog biscuits for garage visits. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s memory to the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley, 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements by Cremation Options of Knoxville.
