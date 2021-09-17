Robin Daniel Roberts, 64, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 8, 2021, due to complications from a brief illness. Robin was born in Hamilton, N.Y., at Hamilton Community Hospital on Sept. 15, 1956, to Robert “Bob” LeRoy Roberts and Grace Brown Roberts. He grew up near Morrisville, N.Y., and graduated from Morrisville-Eaton Central High School. He attended college at the Ohio Institute of Technology. He passed away at Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tucson, Ariz. Nursing staff stayed by his side during his peaceful passing in his family’s stead due to visitation restrictions. Robin loved his God, family, friends, and colleagues dearly. He was a longtime member of Christ Community Church in Tucson, Ariz., and sang bass in the choir. He was employed at IBM for over 44 years with his career beginning in Syracuse, N.Y. In 1985, he transferred to Tucson. During his time at IBM, he served in a variety positions from typewriter/copier repair to software program development. His most recent position was Product Field Engineer, which required travel to other countries and consultation with others worldwide. He enjoyed reading, problem solving, making household, electronic, and vehicle repairs, and listening to gospel music. Robin was preceded in death by his father, Bob Roberts of Delano; and mother-in-law, Mary Bedell of Tucson, Ariz. Robin is survived by his wife, Carleen Roberts of Tucson, Ariz.; mother, Grace Roberts of Delano; father-in-law, William Bedell of Tucson, Ariz.; aunt, June (Jim) Calhoun of Bouckville, N.Y.; uncle, Harry (Susie) Roberts of Palmer, Alaska; brother, Jim (Esther) Roberts of Eaton, N.Y.; brother, Andrew (Penny) Roberts of Greenville, Ky.; son, Daniel (Toni Marotta) Roberts of Gallatin; and four stepchildren, Elizabeth (Randy) Artherhults of Brooklyn, N.Y., James Sucher of Anchorage, Alaska, Jonathan (Lane) Sucher of Atlanta, Ga., and David (Nikki Hoyos) Sucher of Queens, N.Y. He was blessed with four grandchildren, many nieces and nephews across the country and stepsisters and brothers-in-law. His body was donated to South West Institute for Bio-Advancement (SWIBA) for education and research of many illnesses, including COVID. Ashes will be taken skydiving by his son, Daniel, and taken to a family plot on the Roberts’ property near Morrisville, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Christ Community Church, 530 South Pantano Road, Tucson, AZ 85710; or to a favorite charity.
