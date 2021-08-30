Pam Nutter, 59, of Decatur died on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Born on Feb. 6, 1962, Pam was the daughter of the late James L. and Beronica Kear Cagle Jr. She moved from Knoxville to the Decatur community in 1986. Pam was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a mother to many and enjoyed crafts, painting and drawing. Pam was also preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Cagle Sr. Survivors include her husband, Jeff Nutter of Decatur; her children, April (Keith) Brown of Dayton, and Amanda (Bryan) Roberts and Ariel (J.W.) Golliher, both of Spring City; her brother, Ricky Cagle of Spring City; her sister, Marsha Cagle of Spring City; and her grandchildren, McKinley Henderson, Bryson Brown, Braydon Brown, Bradley Brown, Andre Cagle, Emily Roberts, Preston and Aidan Roberts and Sophia Clark. Funeral services were held on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Vaughn Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Kear officiating. Interment followed in the Spring City Memorial Gardens. The family received friends on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Vaughn Funeral Home of Spring City is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.vaughn-funeral-home.com to share memories and condolences with the family of Pam Nutter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.