Ella Jane “Goobe” Payne Rayburn, 91, of Etowah entered the presence of her Savior on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Dominion Senior Living in Athens. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, at Green Hill Cemetery. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
