Clara “Faye” Gay, 88, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at her home. Faye enjoyed camping and traveling across the country. She was a member of Englewood First Church of God and a loving and supportive mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by husband of 66 years, Kenneth Haskell Gay; parents, George and Sallie Miller; and two sisters, Ruth Miller and Joyce Mason. Survivors include sons, Lynn (Teresa) Gay of Delano, and Brian (Kim) Gay of Englewood; four grandchildren, Kimberly Schuman of Benton, Lindsey Plemons of Englewood, Tyler (Kalani) Gay of Englewood, and Trent (Victoria) Gay of Alcoa; great-grandson, Casen Plemons of Delano; and several nieces and nephews and many friends. Funeral services and interment will be held graveside on Friday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. at McMinn Memory Gardens with Pastor Rick Patterson officiating. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
