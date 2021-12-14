Dean Odle, 78, of Sweetwater passed away at 11:26 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Turkey Creek Medical Center. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors and traveling. He was preceded in death by wife, Margie Ann Watson Odle; parents, Elijah Jess Odle and Ettalyn Odle; and brother, Willard Rowe Odle. Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Deana and Michael Shirk, Gail and Dennis Shaw, and Nancy and Freddy Caple; son, Tommy Odle; grandchildren, Whitney Barnes, Jessica Shirk, Brittney Emberton, Justin Shaw, Savannah Caple, and Lindsey Caple; three great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Bud Hicks; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. on Monday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home with the Rev. Gale Miller officiating. Interment was 11 a.m. Tuesday in Notchey Creek Cemetery. Family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.