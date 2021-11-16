Larry Eugene Harris, 75, of Etowah passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at his home. He was born on May 3, 1946, in Madisonville to the late Frank and Nola Harris. He was married the love of his life, Laverne, for 53 years. Larry worked at Athens Stove for many years until his retirement. He loved to spend time with his family and one of his favorite pastimes was going to the dirt track races with his daughters and grandchildren. One of the greatest joys in his life was his grandchildren and they were his world. Larry was of the Church of God faith. For many years, he and his family would go to different churches, singing and spreading joy to all that attended. Larry had a big heart and will be missed by all his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Nola Harris; daughter, Donna M. Harris; great-granddaughter, Oakley R. Dodson; and sister, Carolyn Watson. Survivors include his loving wife, Laverne Harris; two daughters, Theresa Painter (Terry) and Pam Moses (Wayne); one granddaughter, Kaitlyn Dodson (Justin); two grandsons, Zachary and Ethan Moses; one brother, Raymond Harris; and one sister, Marilyn Moses. Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with Don Harris officiating. Family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the funeral home. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, and proceeded to Conasauga Cemetery for the 11 a.m. committal service. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah was in charge of arrangements. If you were unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
