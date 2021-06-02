William Labron Price, 85, of Athens passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at his residence. He was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County and the son of the late William and Willie Marie Harris Price. He was a business owner and automobile salesman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Survivors include children, Jeff Price, Kim Price, and Crystal Patterson, all of Athens; three grandchildren, Eric (Mandy) Anderson, Melissa (Tai) McNeely, and Keyle Thompson; ex-daughter-in-law, Misty Thompson; one great-grandson,: Eli Matthew Anderson; and best friend, George Farmer. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Cedar Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Shirk officiating. Active pallbearers will be Jeff Price, Chuck Dockery, John Case, Olin Mcrae, Mike Cline, and Hank Reno. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. The family would like to thank Chattanooga Hospice, including Charlie, Amanda, Sallie, Jenifer, Stephanie, Amber, CNAs Darlene, Penny, and Angie, and Sheila for their love, support and care for William and his family. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/William-Price Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
