Mary Frances (Breeden) Riggs: 14 March 1931 — 19 August 2020. Frances was laid to rest on 27 August 2020 at Green Hill Cemetery in the town of her youth, Etowah. Fran was preceded in death by her parents, Luther Howard Breeden and Pearl Tallent Breeden; her husband, Harold Riggs; siblings, Margaret Lucille (Breeden) Ashe (CeCe), Kathryne Marie (Breeden) Padgett (Kat), Raymond Howard Breeden, and Edward “JC” Breeden; and devoted companions, Patrice, FeeFee, Ginger and Buttons. She is survived by her children, Deborah Frances (Riggs) Riley; son, Johnny Harold Riggs, his wife, Leigh Anne, and granddaughters, Danielle Frances (Riggs) Hicks and Kathryne Frances Riley. Fran was born in Cleveland and lived in Etowah during her early years. She attended Etowah High School and was named an All-State Girls Basketball team member in 1949. She worked at Donald Rule’s Drug Store while attending high school and kept many of her classmates as friends throughout her life. Fran married Harold Riggs in 1951 and her life as a small town girl would never be the same. Her husband’s job as a flight engineer in the U.S. Air Force sent them to many different states and even to Japan. During those years, Fran was a valued member of the Department of Defense and she managed to not only raise a family and support Harold, but she never lost focus of her own ambition and completed her college degree when the family settled in Yorktown, Va. Always devoted to family, post retirement, Fran and Harold planted their last flag together in Madisonville. After Harold’s passing, Fran eventually settled in Tucson, Ariz., in the community of Saddlebrooke. She resided there until her passing. She leaves behind many family and friends who will miss her open heart and mind, selfless caring, free spirit and love of all those around her. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. Sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
