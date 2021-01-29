Rev. Ralph Duncan, 74, of Englewood passed away Tuesday evening, Jan. 26, 2021, at home. He was a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He preached on radio stations for many years (Joy for Today and Hope for Tomorrow). He was a member of Cane Creek Baptist Church in Etowah. He was preceded in death by wife, Christine Duncan; son, Ralph Douglas Duncan; parents, Ollie and Evelyn Duncan; brother and sister-in-law, Henry and Joyce Duncan; brother-in-law, Wilburn Presley; and niece, Amber Duncan. Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Janice and Jeff Yearwood, and Clarissa and Sebastain Flores; sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Elizabeth Duncan, and Jonathan and Brandy Duncan; grandchildren, Nathan and Kaley Kirkland, Tyler Kirkland, Emily Jackson, Ashley Banks, Tanner Duncan, Josh Duncan, Brandon Duncan, Matthew Duncan, Bethany Flores, and Noah Flores; four great-grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in-law, Nellie and Eddie Baxter, Gerolean Presley, and Flora and B.J. Cook; brothers and sisters-in-law, Rosco and Katie Duncan, Roger and Alice Duncan, Josephine and Tom Carroll, Marvin and Jane Duncan, and Kenny and Connie Duncan; and 58 nieces and nephews. Funeral services were 7 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home with the Rev. Kenny Waldrop officiating. The interment was held at 1 p.m. Friday in Notchey Creek Cemetery in Madisonville. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.