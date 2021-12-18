Donald Franklin Jenkins, 87, of Chattanooga, and formerly of the Claxton community near Riceville, passed away Wednesday night, Dec. 15, 2021, at Erlanger East Hospital in Chattanooga. He was a native and longtime resident of McMinn County and was a son of the late John and Viola Dixon Jenkins. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Jo Harrison Jenkins; and brothers, J.F. and Dale Jenkins. He was a member of Double Springs Baptist Church in Riceville. He was associated with TDOT as a foreman for 22 years until his retirement. He was also associated with Atlas Bending of Greenville, S.C. for 11 years when Beaunit in Etowah was being built. Donald is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Donald (Donny) and Ruth Jenkins of Powder Springs, Ga., and John Michael and Gena Jenkins of Chattanooga; one granddaughter, Ava Jenkins; and two grandsons, Aidan and Brad Jenkins. A funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Byron Talbot officiating. Interment will follow in Double Springs Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. If you are unable to attend this service or visitation, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Donald Franklin Jenkins.
