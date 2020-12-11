Michael Eugene Davis, 82, of Niota passed on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at an Athens hospital. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, and was a 65-year member of Pipefitter’s Local Union 725, Miami, Fla. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was loved and respected by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Frances Davis; a brother, Ray E. Davis; a sister, June Davis Meyer; and her husband, Bruce Myer; his father and mother-in-law, Carlton and Nellie Phillips; and two nephews, Richard and Donald Myer of Texas. Survivors are his beloved and loving wife of 58 years, Bobbi Phillips Davis of Niota; one son, Douglas A. Davis of Meigs County; two daughters, Sandra J. Davis of Meigs County, and Cherie (Randall) Graham of Umatilla, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Richard (Andrea) Morrow and Steven Morrow of Florida, Alec (Heather) Redwine of Augusta, Ga., Sara Elizabeth Redwine of Athens, Tara (Derrick) Shumate, Dustin J. Davis, Josh Graham of Meigs County, Elizabeth Graham of Michigan, and Amanda Hales of South Carolina; 18 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews scattered across the USA; one brother, Melvin (Mary) Davis of Cooper City, Fla.; brothers-in-law, David (Nancy) Phillips of Boone N.C., Danny (Marlene) Phillips of Nokomis, Fla.; and sisters-in-law, Tina Poirier of Etowah, Lisa (Robert) Jordan of Mims, Fla., and Priscilla Garate of Virginia. A celebration of life memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to your favorite charity in remembrance of Mr. Michael E. Davis or the family. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
