Nancy Janette Smith
Harris, 73, of Etowah passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at her home. Ms. Harris was a native of McMinn County and a Christian. Nancy enjoyed gardening, sporting events and spending time with family and friends. Nancy was known to many as “Mimi.” She will always be remembered for her great spirit, her sense of humor and her bright clothing with matching visor, shoes and handbags. Nancy was born May 27, 1947 at Foree Hospital in Athens. She is the daughter of the late Don Q. and Viola Janette Davis Smith. Nancy was preceded in death by both parents; first husband, W. Dean Plemons; and second husband, Sandrel Joe Harris. Nancy is survived by her two daughters, Angela Gail Plemons Hendrickson and Tonya Reanne Harris Balkom; sons-in-law, Edward Hendrickson and Thomas Balkom; grandchildren, Cassidy Brooke Balkom and Ethan Dean Hendrickson, Taylor Balkom, Addison Balkom Morris (Brandon), and McKenna Balkom; great grandchildren, Ireland and Ella Morris, and Killian Balkom; siblings, Charlene Rowland and Bill Davis; and several nieces and nephews. The family extends its thanks and gratitude to Caris Health Care and Hospice of Athens, Vanderbilt University Hospital and all our neighbors and friends for their love, support and prayers during Nancy’s final days. The family will hold a Celebration of Life and memorial service at a later date. Share a memory of Nancy and/or your personal condolences with her family by visiting her memorial web page and guest book at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist her family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.