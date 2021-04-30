Monica McGaughey
Johnson, 59, of Athens passed Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her home. She was a graduate of Sweetwater High School, Class of 1979. Monica enjoyed shopping online, working with her flowers and gardening and she loved being around her family and helping them as much as she could. She worked for a time as a bank teller at a local bank in Athens. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Glynn Asbury; father, Robert McGaughey II; and very special cousin/godmother, Gladys Wells. Survivors include her devoted husband of 25 years, Glenn Edward Johnson of Athens; brothers and sisters, Arnold Asbury, Karen Asbury, Jason McGaughey, Yvonne Jones, and Shelia (Cornell) Glover, all of Sweetwater, Connie (Phillip) Dunn of Knoxville, Vicki (Walt) Bragg of Morristown, Robert “Skeeter” (Terry) McGaughey III of Atlanta, Ga., and Van (Sherry) Upton of Rosenberg, Texas; mother-in-law, Jennie L. Johnson; brothers-in-law, Fredrick Johnson of Athens, and Kenneth Johnson of Memphis; sister-in-law, Joy (Curtis) Mapp of Athens; aunts and uncles, Pat McClendon and Jackie Latham, both of Sweetwater, Mary Swafford of Athens, Helen Ruth (Billy) Robinson of Chattanooga, Hugh Latham Jr. of Sweetwater, Alberta (Swan) Hoover, Joyce Brown, Robert (Peggy) Johnson of Cleveland, and Mary Belk of Detroit, Mich.; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends; and special friends, Michelle Ferguson, Revetta Bradley, and Debra Scruggs. Graveside services will be Sunday, May 2, at 3 p.m. at Hammonds Cemetery in Athens with the Rev. Vant Hardaway officiating. In observance of COVID-19, there will be a walkthrough visitation from noon until 2 p.m. at M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home. Services of loving memory entrusted to M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens.
