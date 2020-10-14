Fred Junior Womac, 78, of Ten Mile passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his residence. He was the son of the late James Henry and Anna Mae Womac. He was preceded in death by his spouses, Rana Womac and Carolyn Sue Womac; daughter, Renita Peak; brothers, Ransom Womac, Troy Womac, and Tom Womac; and sisters, Lorene Thomas and Jane Shelton. Survivors include his sons, Tad Kasprzak of Ten Mile, Benny Farrington, and Thomas Farrington of Decatur; daughter, Tonya Vaughn of Athens; brothers, Ernest Womac of Montrose, Mich., and Gordon Womac of Monticello, Ga.; sister, Eileen Perry of Monticello, Ga.; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephew and other extended family. A graveside service was held in Roberts Cemetery on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Laurence Waller officiating. No formal visitation was held. Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services was honored to serve the Womac Family. Go to www.decaturfuneralsandcremations.com to sign the guest book and offer your condolences.
