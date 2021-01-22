Mary Jean Ivens, 73, longtime resident of Columbia, died Monday at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens, where she has made her home for many years. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Mike Bryan and Randy Fox officiating. Burial will follow in Hardison Cemetery on Rock Springs Road. The family will visit with friends Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held at Sweetwater Church of Christ in Athens at a later date. Memorials can be made to Hardison Cemetery, c/o Marie Brown, 2049 Rock Springs Road, Columbia, TN 38401; or The Tennessee Children’s Home in Knoxville, www.tennesseechildrenshome.org/donate Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com Born Nov. 8, 1947 in Columbia, she was the daughter of Mary Lou “Tooter” White and the late Edward Eugene “Gene” White. She was a graduate of Columbia Central High School, Class of 1965, and on Sept. 11, 1965, she married Thomas Larry Parks, who preceded her in death on Oct. 14, 2002. Together, she and Larry attended Greenfield Bend Church of Christ for almost 30 years. Mrs. Ivens worked at Redman Davis Insurance as a secretary, Hillview Healthcare Center as the Activity Director, and later retired as a receptionist for NHC Place in Cool Springs. On Oct. 1, 2011, she married John Ivens and they began their life together in Athens. Mrs. Ivens loved to sing. For many years, she sang in a group called Conquest, where she was known as the momma of the group. She attended the New Lasea Church of Christ, and more recently attended the Sweetwater Church of Christ in Athens. Mrs. Ivens loved spending time with her family, both in Athens and in Columbia. She will be greatly missed for her fun, loving, and caring spirit. She is survived by her husband, John Ivens of Athens; mother, Mary Lou “Tooter” White of Columbia; daughter, Deborah Jo “Debbie” (Kevin) Brink of Columbia; granddaughter, Melody Brink of Columbia; grandson, Alex Brink of Columbia; sister, Annie Lee (Greg) Grissom; stepson, Rodney (Tina) Ivens; step-granddaughters, Casey McCollum and Cheyenne Miller; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and special friends, Bert and Rayanna Bailey, Mike and Donna McKee, and Richard and Lucy Tormoehlen. In addition to her husband, Larry Parks and her father, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ollie Lee White and Joe White; and maternal grandparents, Joe Chestnut and Annie Chestnut. The family would like to express a special thank you to the doctors and staff at Starr Regional Medical Center in Athens for their wonderful care and support over these past weeks. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home of Columbia is in charge of arrangements.
