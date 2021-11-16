Johnnie Jean Russell
Wilcox, 77, was a resident of Abilene, Texas since 2019, and formerly of Kingston and Athens, went home to be with her Lord on Nov. 8, 2021. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great-grandsons, taking pictures and chatting with her Facebook friends. She had worked many occupations including Blue Circle Restaurant, Dollar General Stores, Gibsons Department Store and Life Care Centers of Athens. Most importantly, she cared for her husband during his lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Carey Gordon Wilcox; her parents, John T. Russell and Lucille Griggs Johnson; one brother, Jim Russell; and niece and nephew, Brian Layman and Penny Layman-Ely. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Carey Wilcox Jr. and wife, Laura, of Decatur, and Randy Wilcox and wife, Bo, of Abilene, Texas; one daughter, Sonya O’Hara; one special nephew, Mike Johnson of Louisville; six grandchildren, Reene Wilcox, Becky Jackson and husband, Matt, Stephanie Malone and husband, Jeremy, Nicholas O’Hara, Dakota O’Hara and Andrew O’Hara; three great-grandchildren, Connor Malone, Eli Jackson and Ross Jackson; and two sisters, Pat King and husband, James, and Jane LeQuire and husband, Skip. Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Kenneth Elkins and the Rev. Van Elkins officiating. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at McMinn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be family and friends. The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the McMinn Regional Humane Society, PO Box 7, Athens, TN 37371-0007. The family asks anyone that is able to come to follow the social distancing guidelines recommended for COVID-19. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs/obituaries/Johnnie-Wilcox Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
