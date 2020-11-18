Debbie Haney, 67, of Athens died Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Willow Acres Assisted Living Facility in Riceville. She was raised in Independence, Kansas, lived in numerous locations within the U.S., but resided in Athens the past four years. She was the daughter of Robert C. and JoAnne Heap Randels, both deceased. Debbie will be sorely missed by David Haney, her husband of 44 years; Jan Ogden (sister) and Jim Ogden (brother-in-law), who reside in Goldendale, Wash.; and an abundance of family and friends. To all who had the privilege to know her, Debbie was a caring soul with a big heart. She always placed the needs of others ahead of her own personal needs. Debbie never met a stranger. She lived her life as though strangers were simply friends she had yet to meet. Debbie was, indeed, humble and pure of heart. She preferred to remain in the background, permitting others to take the credit. Her smile and laugh were infectious, making others feel at ease. When she talked with you, she made you feel that you were the most important person in the room. She had a gift for welcoming hospitality and possessed a servant’s heart. Possibly her greatest joy was to prepare food for family and friends. This facet of her life is best illustrated by the invitation from the C.S. Lewis Foundation to cook for their Summer Seminars, held at the home of C.S. Lewis (known as “The Kilns”) in Oxford, England. For 10 years, Debbie spent seven weeks each summer in Oxford, where she served the seminar participants, friends and staff a variety of delicious meals, treats and desserts. She often looked at photographs of her time in England, and with joy, recounted the many relationships formed there. During her life, Debbie was a writer/author, a painter, a caregiver and a registered nurse. She retained friendships with many whom she knew from her childhood and those she met throughout her adult life. She was able to comfort those in distress, not by her impressive speech, but rather by her warm smile and empathetic presence. Debbie loved to sing. Even when the ravages of Alzheimer’s reduced her memory to an almost non-existent status, she was still able to sing, by heart, all four verses to “The Old Rugged Cross,” never missing a single word. And, she sang them with exuberance and gusto. Debbie’s Funeral/Memorial/Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Woodward Avenue Church of God, located at 507 Woodward Avenue in Athens. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation, in Debbie Haney’s memory, to Debbie’s favorite missionary organization, “White Fields Missions.” Their web address is www.whitefieldsmissions.net or checks may be sent to White Fields Missions, Inc., 3588 Hwy. 138 SE PMB #248, Stockbridge, GA 30281. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Debbie-Haney Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
