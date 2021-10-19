Judi Marvin, 58, of Englewood passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens. A native of Hamilton, Ohio, and a resident most of her life in Lansing, Mich., and Monroe/McMinn County for the past 13 years, she was the daughter of the late Mable Pennington. She was an administrative assistant at East Athens Baptist Church for over six years. She illustrated children’s books and was an excellent cartoon artist. She liked to travel and visit the beach. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gene Parish; and two infant children. Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Tom Marvin of Englewood; son and fiancée, Chase Thomas Marvin and Macy Spicer; brothers and sisters, Rick and Mary Pennington of Holt, Mich., Gary Parish and Karen Phelen of Eaton Rapids, Mich., Brenda Couch of Lansing, Mich., and Donna and Bob Young of North Port, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 23, at East Athens Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Dannel and the Rev. Jason Robinson officiating. The interment will be in Eastanallee Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon at the church before the service. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Judi-Marvin Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
