Col. (U.S. Air Force Ret.) Charles W. “Pete” Collins, 86, passed away peacefully at his residence in Live Oak, Fla., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Pete was a native son of Suwannee County, Fla., born and raised on the family farm to Eustace and Gwendolyn Law Collins. After graduating from Suwannee High School in 1955, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and began an amazing life’s journey, taking him all over the world and eventually being elevated to the rank of Colonel as the youngest full Colonel in the Air Force. He was selected as one of the original pilots of the famed SR-71 “Blackbird” aircraft. He was a highly decorated pilot, having been awarded three Distinguished Flying Crosses during his career, among numerous other awards for bravery and contributions to his nation. He retired from the Air Force in 1974 and he and Mrs. Collins returned to Suwannee County on the farm and raised their family. He is survived locally by a sister and her spouse, Faye and Dr. John Forgety of Athens. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, at Antioch Baptist Church in Live Oak, Fla. A graveside interment service immediately followed the funeral in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McMinn County Education Foundation, P.O. Box 2, Athens, TN 37371-0002. Arrangements are under the direction of Daniels Funeral Home in Live Oak, Fla. Announced courtesy of Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens.
