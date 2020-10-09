L.S. Lee, Jr., 91, of Niota passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at his residence. A native of Knoxville and a resident of McMinn County most of his life, he was the son of the late Louis S. and Johnnie Mae Bradshaw Lee. He was of the Methodist faith and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was owner of Discount Furniture Company for many years and was a school bus driver for McMinn County Schools. He was on the original board for E-911 for McMinn County as well as the McMinn County Rural Fire Department. He was commissioner for the City of Niota and vice mayor. He was a member of the local VFW, having served in many district, state and local offices. He was preceded in death by seven siblings, Ruth Lee Hamilton, Laura Blance Lee Witt, Helen Lee Pruitt, Martha Lee Turner, Joanne Lee Wallace, and Jack Lee; and son-in-law, Glenn Pierce. His survivors include daughter, Marilyn Lee Pierce of Niota;
son and daughter-in-law, Edwin Mark and Patti Lee of Ooltewah; two grandchildren, Wendy Burchfiel and Greg Pierce; five great grandchildren, Austin Burchfiel, Kristin Burchfiel, Layla Pierce, Wyatt Pierce, Clara Grace Pierce; one great-great grandchild, Scarlett Jane Burchfiel; two sisters, Sue and Lawrence Hamrick of Hixson, Jane Lee of Athens; sister-in-law, Geneva Lee Jolly of Chattanooga; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at Niota Cemetery. Pallbearers will be the Niota Rural Fire Department. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at the funeral home before the graveside service. Those unable to attend may send condolences to www.laycockhobbs.com/notices/LS-Lee Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
