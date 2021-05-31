Clifford “Bruce” Martin, 86, of Cleveland passed away on Friday afternoon, May 28, 2021, at a Cleveland hospital. He was born in Monroe County on June 1, 1934, a son of the late Ernest Clifford and Naomi Martin. Bruce was retired from the Meigs County Public Works Department. Bruce attended and was the custodian for a short period of time at Lebanon Baptist Church in Cleveland. He loved horses, auctions, wagon trains, mowing his yard, but most important was spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Geneva Martin; one son, Robert Martin; one brother, Eugene Martin; and one niece, Sharon Dorsey. Bruce leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving second wife, Jo Bryson Callahan-Martin; one sister, Katie Shepherd; daughter-in-law, Connie Martin; six grandchildren; Jo’s three children and their spouses along with their children; several cousins including a special cousin, Kenneth Torbett (Lois); and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 1, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street in Athens. A service celebrating his life will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Roy Chism officiating. The interment and committal service will follow in the Chestua Campground Cemetery in Madisonville with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Share a memory of Bruce and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
