Larry Visage, 73, of Cleveland departed this life on Friday, Nov. 10, 2021, at his residence. Born on Aug. 25, 1948, to the late Hardin and Ethel Visage, he was a native and lifelong resident of Bradley County and was a member of Lighthouse Church International. Larry retired from Maytag (Whirlpool) and loved working on cars, cooking, singing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Balinger; brothers, Don Parris and Junior Morgan; and sister, Wanda Gates. Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 42 years, Kris Bedwell Visage; children, Richey Burns (Sherry), Jeffrey Burns, Annette Graham, Shelly Morgan (Michael), and Timothy Visage; grandchildren, Shelli Passavant (James), Tanner Burns (Jessica), Brandon Burns, Lindsey Stiles (Edward), Coral Wagner, Nikki Ballinger, Ricky Ballinger, Logan Graham, and Carly Graham; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Rollins, Linda Vogel, Peggy Green, and Jan Curtis; brothers-in-law, Mark Bedwell and Dennis Bedwell; as well as nine great-grandchildren, several extended family members, and a host of friends. A Celebration of Life and Home Going for Larry Fred Visage was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Lighthouse Church International, located at 8593 Hiwassee Street in Charleston, with Pastor Mitchell Wright officiating. Interment followed in the South Liberty Cemetery. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Monday at the church. Send a message of comfort and view the family guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral and Cremation Service, Cleveland Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
