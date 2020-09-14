Virginia Rosezella Howard
Hampton, 83, of Athens passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her residence. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, a daughter of the late Charlie and Martha Moore Howard, and was preceded in death by husband, Luther E. “L.E. Slick” Hampton; and two sons, Billy Hampton and Mark Hampton. She was a former employee of Alfred’s Grocery and Don’s Grocery. She was a member of Clay Hill Baptist Church. Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Janice and Wayne Brazzell of Athens, and Susie and Jay Vaughn of Roanoke Rapids, N.C.; two sons and daughter-in-law, Kenny and Jackie Hampton, and Luther “Bug” Hampton Jr. of Athens; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Nicky Osborne officiating. Interment was 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, in McMinn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers were Adam Nunley, William Shultz, Glynn Shultz, Jeremie Brazzell, Taylor Shultz, Jacob Hampton, Casey Hampton, and Joey Brazzell. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Virginia-Hampton Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
