Dr. Roy A. Fowler, pastor and missionary, of Athens passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Cleveland. He was 86. He was a native of Thomaston, Ga., and was a resident of McMinn County since 1991. His parents were the late Simpson Barnes Fowler and Lula Jewell Avery Fowler. He was preceded in death by twin brother, the Rev. Ray Emmett Fowler; brother, S.B. Fowler Jr., Alvin Fowler, and sisters, Martha Alexander, Jewell Ellerbee and Charlene Daniel. He was former director of the McMinn-Meigs Baptist Association. Dr. Fowler pastored churches in Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas and Tennessee. He was a Southern Baptist foreign missionary to Brazil. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Ann Ross Fowler of Athens; children, Allen Fowler (Anna) of Murray, Ky., Stuart Fowler (LeAnne) of Madison, Ala., Sandra Snelling (Jon) of Gainesville, Ga., Alicia Young (Mark) of Woodbridge, Va., Jan Fowler (Perry) of Kennesaw, Ga., and Joel Fowler (Kara) of Franklin; brother, Bobby Fowler (Annice) of Athens; sister, Mary Pitts of Ocala, Fla.; sister-in-law, Cherrie Fowler of Athens; brother-in-law, Billy Daniel of Thomaston, Ga.; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID guidelines, there will be a private family service and graveside at Eastanallee Cemetery. The body will lie in-state from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 1, at Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to support your church’s mission programs or Samaritan’s Purse. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Roy-Fowler Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
